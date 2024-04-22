Seasiders supporters enjoying home wins at Bloomfield Road throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Blackpool have requested more tickets for their huge game at Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

With the Seasiders still in with a chance of making the League One play-offs, the Bloomfield Road outfit are keen to have as much support as possible for their final match of the regular 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s also seen the club slash the price of travel on the supporters’ coaches ahead of the fixture - with the cost cut from £35 to £20. Those fans who have already purchased their coach ticket will be contacted by the club ticket office in due course and issued a refund.

Blackpool were initially handed an allocation of 797 tickets for the 12.30pm kick-off. But with Neil Critchley’s eighth-placed side just a point off a top-six finish with just one game remaining, it’s hoped a buoyant away end will assist the team pick up the win that will likely be required.

The Seasiders also need results from elsewhere to go their way, too, though. At present, Barnsley and Lincoln occupy the two final play-off places that remain up for grabs. Seventh-placed Oxford are also part of the equation as just two points separate Blackpool in eighth and the fifth-placed Tykes, who lost 3-2 at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Barnsley, who have lost four of their past five games are at home to Northampton. Lincoln, who are on a run of one defeat in 19, play host to newly-crowned champions Portsmouth. Meanwhile, Oxford - who have lost and drawn their past two games - travel to Exeter on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The task facing Blackpool looks tough. But with an excellent away support backing them at Reading, that will at least give them a chance of fulfilling their end of the bargain.