The midfielder enjoyed an eventful weekend. After overcoming a groin injury, he started in the Seasiders’ 3-2 victory over Barnsley, to keep their League One play-off hopes alive heading into next week’s game away to Reading on the final day of the season.

With three points in the bank at Bloomfield Road, the 27-year-old headed to Ewood Park the following day, to offer his support for Sheffield Wednesday as they claimed a 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Byers could be seen among the Owls fans in the away end, getting involved with a number of chants, in what was a crucial game at the bottom end of the Championship table, with Danny Röhl’s side moving out of the bottom three.

After spotting the ex-Swansea City and Watford man in the crowd, Wednesday captain Barry Bannan seemingly produced a trademark salute celebration in his direction, which the Yorkshire outfit shared on X.

Plenty of other people were also quick to share their delight of Byers’ attendance, with one writing: “George Byers in the away end, I think I’m going to cry.”

Another added: “Someone get George Byers a ticket for Sunderland now.”

A third stated: “Byers in the away end is things you love to see, get him a contract.”

It came as a surprise to many fans at Hillsborough when Byers was allowed to leave the club on loan earlier this year after he played such a big part in their promotion to the Championship.

Since arriving on the Fylde Coast, he has made 14 appearances in Tangerine, assisting one goal.

Following Saturday’s game against Barnsley, he posted: “Proper atmosphere today!! Been a pleasure playing at Bloomfield this year with this group. Thanks for your fantastic support.”