The Tykes have suffered a torrid run of form, picking up just one victory in their last eight outings. Saturday’s result at Bloomfield Road extended their recent winless run to five games, with their place in the play-offs now under threat.

Heading into the final weekend of the League One season, the Yorkshire outfit currently sit in fifth, two points above Blackpool in eighth, and one ahead of both Lincoln City and Oxford United in sixth and seventh respectively.

Barnsley must claim three points in Saturday’s game against Northampton Town, otherwise results elsewhere could see them slip out of the top six, with Martin Devaney appointed as caretaker coach for the fixture.

Collins took over the top job at Oakwell back in the summer, after previously coaching Tampa Bay Rowdies. During his playing career, the 40-year-old represented the likes of Wolves, Preston North End, Leeds United and Sheffield United.

In a statement announcing the departure, the Tykes’ Director of Football Mladen Sormaz said, “Neill has been extremely professional throughout the period with which I have worked with him, he has done everything he can do to push the team in the direction we all want Barnsley to go.

"He has conducted himself with professionalism and commitment throughout the period I have worked with him. However, with a crucial season conclusion ahead of us, we feel that now is the right time to make a change.