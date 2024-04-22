Blackpool mascot among those to poke fun at neighbours following relegation from League One

Bloomfield Bear

The Cod Army, who are managed by Seasiders legend Charlie Adam, had their fate sealed on Saturday afternoon. Despite beating Leyton Orient 1-0 at Brisbane Road, Burton Albion’s 3-2 victory over Reading ultimately sent them down ahead of the final weekend of the season.

In 45 games, the club have picked up just nine wins, with two coming in their last three outings. Celtic legend Scott Brown started the campaign in charge at Highbury, before being replaced by Lee Johnson- who was sacked himself in December.

Blackpool mascot Bloomfield Bear was among those to poke a bit of fun at Fleetwood over the weekend, with the Seasiders figure sharing a video of themselves dancing, with the caption reading: “Just to let you, Fleetwood Town have been relegated. Cheerio.”

A couple of other opposing fans also enjoyed a bit of banter online, with one writing: “Video of you rocking up at Bromley next season?”

Another added: “Get the roulette wheel for next season to see who you can make a rivalry out of.”

A third stated: “Down you go lads.”

Fleetwood go down alongside Carlisle United and Port Vale, while Cheltenham Town occupy the final spot in the relegation zone, but will need to win their remaining two games, and hope Burton lose on the final weekend, if they want to survive.