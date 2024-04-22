Hayden Coulson (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

George Byers, Karamoko Dembele and Hayden Coulson all started Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Barnsley, in what could be their final home outing in Tangerine, with the latter of the three marking the occasion with a goal, along with Sonny Carey and James Husband. Meanwhile, club top scorer Jordan Rhodes watched on from the sidelines as he continues to nurse a knee injury.

In order to reach the League One playoff, the Seasiders need to pick up three points away to Reading on the final day of the season, as well as rely on results elsewhere in the games involving Barnsley, Oxford United and Lincoln City. If things do not swing their way, then a number of players could’ve appeared at Bloomfield Road for the final time already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the impact and development of the loanees, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "They’ve made a huge difference. You look at where Kaddy (Karamoko Dembele) was when he first got here, and where he is now with his contribution- it’s outstanding in my opinion. I think he’s going to be an outstanding player in the future, I wouldn’t swap him for any other attacking player in this league.

Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

"George (Byers) has been excellent, he’s got real maturity and real composure, and Hayden (Coulson) has been fantastic too. There’s Rhodesy (Jordan Rhodes) as well, they’ve made a big difference.

"Hopefully that wasn’t their last game at Bloomfield Road, we’ve got a game to go. We have to go to Reading and pick up three points. If we can play like we played against Barnsley then we’ll give ourselves a very good chance."

Sheffield Wednesday’s Byers and Huddersfield Town’s Rhodes are both out of contract with their parent clubs at the end of the season, while Coulson still has another year remaining on his deal with Middlesbrough. Brest’s Dembele has reported interest from several Premier League clubs, following his successful stint on the Fylde Coast, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley admits the Seasiders would be interested in bringing back some of the loanees next season, but states there’s a number of variables involved.

"That’s the discussions we’ve been having, we’re always planning ahead,” he added.

"With loan players, their parent clubs have something to say, and when they play well, you get interest from elsewhere. They’re not our players so it’s out of our hands.