Blackpool team news V Plymouth Argyle: Steve Bruce sticks with struggling Seasiders

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 13:45 BST
Blackpool take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park this afternoon.

Steve Bruce has stuck by his struggling Blackpool players for this afternoon’s game away to Plymouth Argyle.

The Seasiders boss has made no changes to his starting XI from Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat against Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the personnel remains the same, there could be an alteration to the system, following the midweek struggles in Nottinghamshire.

Dale Taylor looks set to start up front alone again, with Ashley Fletcher injured and Niall Ennis still suspended.

The only change to Tuesday’s team sheet comes on the bench, and could see Danny Imray make his competitive debut for Blackpool.

On the back of his loan move from Crystal Palace, the fullback picked up an injury in pre-season - with his return to training only coming this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jordan Brown, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Tom Bloxham, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, George Honeyman, Dale Taylor.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Malcolm Ebiowei, Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson, Terry Bondo, Danny Imray.

Your next story from the Gazette: Winger shares Blackpool target as he makes Birmingham City admission.

To subscribe to the Blackpool Gazette's excellent Blackpool FC coverage and more - click here.

Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice