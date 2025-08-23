Blackpool team news V Plymouth Argyle: Steve Bruce sticks with struggling Seasiders

Blackpool take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park this afternoon.

Steve Bruce has stuck by his struggling Blackpool players for this afternoon’s game away to Plymouth Argyle.

The Seasiders boss has made no changes to his starting XI from Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat against Mansfield Town at Field Mill.

While the personnel remains the same, there could be an alteration to the system, following the midweek struggles in Nottinghamshire.

Dale Taylor looks set to start up front alone again, with Ashley Fletcher injured and Niall Ennis still suspended.

The only change to Tuesday’s team sheet comes on the bench, and could see Danny Imray make his competitive debut for Blackpool.

On the back of his loan move from Crystal Palace, the fullback picked up an injury in pre-season - with his return to training only coming this week.

Here’s the full starting XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jordan Brown, Michael Ihiekwe, Olly Casey, Hayden Coulson, Tom Bloxham, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, George Honeyman, Dale Taylor.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Malcolm Ebiowei, Zac Ashworth, Emil Hansson, Terry Bondo, Danny Imray.

