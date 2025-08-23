'We've got to' - Blackpool boss makes clear request for Plymouth Argyle trip

Blackpool take on Plymouth Argyle this afternoon.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool need to give their travelling supporters something to cheer about this weekend.

The Seasiders make the long journey to Home Park to take on Plymouth Argyle this afternoon, as both sides look to get their seasons on track.

Blackpool have already visited Devon once this month, with that game ending in a 4-1 defeat to Exeter City at St James Park.

Meanwhile, on this occasion, they head down south on the back of a 2-0 midweek loss away to Mansfield Town.

Bruce states it’ll be important to reward fans for their efforts this time around following a disappointing few weeks on the Fylde Coast.

“The supporters at any club are the most important people - we come and go, but they remain loyal,” he said.

“To make that trip (to Plymouth), we’ve got to give them something to shout about that’s for sure.

“It doesn’t go unappreciated because they’re the lifeblood of any club. To go this far is a big ask for people to find their way down there. The supporters are what make football great.

“Nobody wants to get off to a poor start, and the only way you can put that right is by putting a couple of wins together, and both teams are capable of doing that - it’s all to play for.”

The Seasiders have put a number of things in place to make their trip to Plymouth as straightforward as possible.

“We can only try our best logistically,” Bruce added.

“We are flying there, but the trip to the airport from here was a bit dodgy last time. We can do the best we can - and that’s all we can do.

“It’s an August bank holiday, and it’s a long bloody way. We’ll do our best.

“It’s a long way down, but Plymouth have to do it every other week when they’re travelling away. We have to accept what it is, get on with it, and get a result.”

