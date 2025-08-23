The key role of ex-Blackpool defender for upcoming opponents Plymouth Argyle

Blackpool take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park this afternoon.

A former Blackpool figure will be hoping to see his former side on the losing side this weekend.

Ex-Seasiders defender David Fox was named as Plymouth Argyle’s director of football operations earlier this summer - having previously spent time at Home Park as a player.

The Pilgrims, who appointed Tom Cleverly back in June, are still waiting to get their first points on the board this season, with four consecutive defeats coming their way in League One.

Blackpool have also suffered a difficult start, winning just a singular game themselves amid a number of underwhelming performances.

Fox joined Plymouth in May after previously working as loans manager for Leicester City.

At the time of the appointment, the Devon outfit’s chief executive Andrew Parkinson told the Pilgrims’ club website: “Although the process took longer than anticipated, we were intent on bringing in someone with not only the relevant skills and experience for the role, but someone who knows Argyle and Plymouth - someone who knows the intricacies of the club, our location, and our uniqueness. In David, we have exactly that.

“He is a firm fans' favourite who knows the club well from his time here as a player, and we believe he is the perfect person to step into this role and lead our football operations forward.”

Fox’s career so far

David Fox in action against Blackpool (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

As a youth player Fox spent time with both Exeter City and Manchester United, before rising up the ranks with the latter.

Despite not playing a senior game for the Red Devils, he was sent out on loan twice, linking up with Royal Antwerp and Shrewsbury Town - with the latter providing him his competitive debut.

His time at Old Trafford concluded in 2006, with the midfielder joining Blackpool on a free transfer.

During his time at Bloomfield Road, he made 108 appearances in total, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. As well as that, he was also part of the Seasiders side that won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2007.

Following his departure from the Fylde Coast, Fox went on to have two stints with Colchester United, which came either side of a four-year stay with Norwich City.

After a spell with Crewe Alexandra, he made the move to Devon, and spent the final seasons of his career with Plymouth.

