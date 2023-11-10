Unfortunately, a thrilling game of football against Fleetwood Town last midweek was overshadowed by the attack on a tram carrying Blackpool supporters back from the game.

My sympathies are with those caught up in the incident. Such antisocial – and in this case, criminal – behaviour is unacceptable, regardless of who commits it and where – and it needs to stop. Anyone with information should contact the police.

It is recognised that football is a passionate game and supporters will have their own way of expressing their support and reactions.

This is to be welcomed as it adds positively to the matchday experience.

Blackpool travel to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday after beating Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup last weekend Picture: Andrew Kearns/Camerasport

As I understand it, Blackpool FC is simply requesting all of our supporters to use common sense in conducting themselves in a way that represents the values of the club.

Exuberance is fine, but please don’t cross the line. That’s not only in view of the spotlight the FA has on us this year, though more fines and a points deduction will obviously not help the cause.

On a positive note, there’s lots of football to enjoy in the coming week.

First of all, good luck to the Seasiders at Bolton Wanderers tomorrow.

Former Blackpool favourite Ian Evatt has been doing an excellent job of managing Bolton and they have an eye on automatic promotion.

With more than 4,000 away fans cheering on the team in tangerine, let’s hope we can fashion a result at the cutely-named Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Then, on Sunday, Blackpool FC Ladies are in the first round proper of the Women’s FA Cup at Bloomfield Road against Spennymoor Town FC Ladies.

Blackpool have won through two previous qualifying rounds and would love to have your support for this prestigious tie.

Entrance is free via gate 15 in the SW corner. The gate opens at 1pm and kick off is at 2pm.

On Tuesday evening, the Seasiders play Morecambe at Bloomfield Road in the final group fixture of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

This is Blackpool FC’s nominated Remembrance Day game. Kick-off is at 7pm and tickets are on sale now at £10 for adults, £5 for seniors and U21s or £1 for juniors

Because it is the Remembrance Day fixture, members of the armed forces – both serving and veterans – can watch the game for £1.

Tickets are available over the counter at the ticket office with proof of service. If you know anyone who might qualify, please share the information.

Come Saturday and it’s back to league action at 3pm when Shrewsbury Town will be the visitors to Bloomfield Road.

Get on down and support the lads as they push to put us among those play-off places.

A shout should go out to head groundsman Paul Flynn and his team for maintaining a pitch that can take three games in seven days. We’ve advanced a long way in a few years.

If supporters wish to contact me for any reason at all, my email is [email protected] and you might also like to follow @bfcslo on Facebook and Twitter.