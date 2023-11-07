News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Shayne Lavery pinpoints the simple way striker's build confidence as he looks to cement starting spot alongside Jordan Rhodes

Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery has hit some good form in the last few weeks.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Nov 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 11:52 GMT
The Northern Ireland international has found the back of the net three times in his last four appearances, but still faces tough competition to start up front alongside Jordan Rhodes.

Before his recent goal scoring run, Lavery discussed the key to building confidence as a striker.

Speaking on the Football Firsts Podcast, he said: “It’s massive to have that rhythm.

Shayne Lavery (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)Shayne Lavery (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)
Shayne Lavery (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

"When you’re confident you don’t really think about things on the pitch- you just end up in a situation in the box.

"If you’re over thinking things, then that’s when you’re low on confidence.

"When I first joined Blackpool, I was still feeling good off the back of my time with Linfield.

"People say you just shouldn’t think about it in your head when you’re not scoring, but the best way to make all the worries go away is by hitting the back of the net.”

