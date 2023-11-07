Blackpool FC: Shayne Lavery pinpoints the simple way striker's build confidence as he looks to cement starting spot alongside Jordan Rhodes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Northern Ireland international has found the back of the net three times in his last four appearances, but still faces tough competition to start up front alongside Jordan Rhodes.
Before his recent goal scoring run, Lavery discussed the key to building confidence as a striker.
Speaking on the Football Firsts Podcast, he said: “It’s massive to have that rhythm.
"When you’re confident you don’t really think about things on the pitch- you just end up in a situation in the box.
"If you’re over thinking things, then that’s when you’re low on confidence.
"People say you just shouldn’t think about it in your head when you’re not scoring, but the best way to make all the worries go away is by hitting the back of the net.”