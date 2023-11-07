Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery has hit some good form in the last few weeks.

The Northern Ireland international has found the back of the net three times in his last four appearances, but still faces tough competition to start up front alongside Jordan Rhodes.

Before his recent goal scoring run, Lavery discussed the key to building confidence as a striker.

Speaking on the Football Firsts Podcast, he said: “It’s massive to have that rhythm.

Shayne Lavery (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

"When you’re confident you don’t really think about things on the pitch- you just end up in a situation in the box.

"If you’re over thinking things, then that’s when you’re low on confidence.

"When I first joined Blackpool, I was still feeling good off the back of my time with Linfield.