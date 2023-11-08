Bolton Wanderers sweating on injury doubts ahead of the visit of Blackpool this weekend
The two teams go head-to-head at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), with the Seasiders coming up against former defender Ian Evatt- who has been in the Trotters’ dugout since the summer of 2020.
During their 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night, the Wanderers were hit with a couple of injury blows.
The Bolton News reports, Gethin Jones was forced off due to an ankle injury during the second half- and could require a scan later this week to assess whether there’s ligament damage.
Goalscorer Aaron Morley also received a knock in the latter stages of the fixture at Croud Meadow, with the midfielder suffering a bang to his hip.
Meanwhile, Bolton remain without Kyle Dempsey, who is gradually making his way back to action following a fracture in his back.