Bolton Wanderers sweating on injury doubts ahead of the visit of Blackpool this weekend

Bolton Wanderers have been handed fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Blackpool this weekend.

The two teams go head-to-head at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), with the Seasiders coming up against former defender Ian Evatt- who has been in the Trotters’ dugout since the summer of 2020.

During their 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night, the Wanderers were hit with a couple of injury blows.

The Bolton News reports, Gethin Jones was forced off due to an ankle injury during the second half- and could require a scan later this week to assess whether there’s ligament damage.

Ian Evatt (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Goalscorer Aaron Morley also received a knock in the latter stages of the fixture at Croud Meadow, with the midfielder suffering a bang to his hip.