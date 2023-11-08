News you can trust since 1873
Bolton Wanderers sweating on injury doubts ahead of the visit of Blackpool this weekend

Bolton Wanderers have been handed fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Blackpool this weekend.
By Amos Wynn
Published 8th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
The two teams go head-to-head at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm), with the Seasiders coming up against former defender Ian Evatt- who has been in the Trotters’ dugout since the summer of 2020.

During their 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night, the Wanderers were hit with a couple of injury blows.

The Bolton News reports, Gethin Jones was forced off due to an ankle injury during the second half- and could require a scan later this week to assess whether there’s ligament damage.

Ian Evatt (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Ian Evatt (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Ian Evatt (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Goalscorer Aaron Morley also received a knock in the latter stages of the fixture at Croud Meadow, with the midfielder suffering a bang to his hip.

Meanwhile, Bolton remain without Kyle Dempsey, who is gradually making his way back to action following a fracture in his back.

