Blackpool make special gesture for Remembrance Fixture against Morecambe
Blackpool welcome Morecambe to Bloomfield Road next Tuesday.
The tie, which is the Seasiders’ final game of the EFL Trophy group stages, will act as the club’s Remembrance Fixture.
Due to this, a ticket offer is in place allowing serving and veteran armed forces members to attend for £1.
This gesture applies to away fans, as well as those supporting Neil Critchley’s side.
The Seasiders have won both of their previous games in the EFL Trophy heading into Tuesday’s test, with victories over Barrow and Liverpool U21s.