Blackpool FC Ladies are in action at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

The Seasiders take on Spennymoor Town Ladies in the first round of the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2pm).

First-team coach Andy Aspinall is excited by the opportunity his players have in front of them.

He told the club media: “We are ambitious and we are looking to keep progressing, so we are delighted to qualify for the first round of the FA Cup.

"There are exciting times ahead for the club and we are delighted for the players to get the chance to play in such a prestigious cup competition at Bloomfield Road.

"We are looking forward to seeing how far we can go.”

Blackpool overcame Ashton Town and Ossett United in the qualifying stages to book their place in the first round of the Women’s FA Cup, with the latter of the two games being decided by a dramatic penalty shootout.