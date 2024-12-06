There are some footballing cliches that have been proving their worth recently.

“It’s a funny old game” and “It’s a game of two halves” spring readily to mind when considering some of the Seasiders’ recent performances.

It was a disappointment to go out of the FA Cup in the way that we did and in front of such a small crowd.

However, on the plus side, back-to-back away wins in the league have helped us rise into mid-table.

Blackpool won at Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday evening Picture: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport

We are at home to Rotherham United tomorrow in the third game of eight this busy month.

With the number of fixtures, the mounting injury list and suspensions, it is clear that consistency is an issue – and the luxury of putting out his strongest team is one the manager hasn’t been able to enjoy so far.

Just like the spoiling wind at Shrewsbury on Wednesday night, it’s a storm to be weathered as best the club can – at least until the transfer window.

For sure, there is a lot of concern among the fan base about how Blackpool has been performing since that purple patch of four straight league wins in September – but I don’t understand the air of negativity coming from some quarters.

When I was at school, we had an English teacher who used to say “Every play is worth going to see, even a bad one” and I suppose I apply the same to watching the Seasiders.

I thought it was part of what being a football fan is all about, sticking with the team, supporting it through its sticky patches as well as its glory days.

Being at the game is also about more than results, though they help. It’s about being visible and vociferous in our encouragement of the players and about social connections with friends.

So let’s get on down to Bloomfield Road tomorrow and show what this football club means to us in the most positive way we can.

Who knows, we may get back-to-back good halves and three points into the bargain.

As they have done for the last few years, Blackpool Football Club and its Community Trust are running a Festive Fundraiser campaign.

It was first launched in 2020 to address the fact that, because of the level of poverty in the town, as many as a thousand primary school children might go without a present on Christmas Day.

Thanks to the generosity of supporters and local businesses throughout the community, more than £100,000 has been raised in previous years and making possible the purchase of 5,899 Christmas presents, which have been delivered to children across Blackpool.

So far, this year’s Festive Fundraiser appeal is quite a way short of its target but, the harder the times, the more important such an initiative is.

As in previous years, the club’s owner has committed to match the amount raised.

If you feel you are in a position to help, there is a JustGiving page where you can donate online at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/festivefundraiser24

At which point, because this is my last column of the year, it seems appropriate that I should wish you all a Merry Christmas.

UTMP!