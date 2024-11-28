Blackpool FC has thanked everyone who has contributed towards the club’s Festive Fundraiser initiative so far.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time of writing, £4,284 of the club’s £20,000 target has been donated with Christmas Day fewer than four weeks away.

The scheme aims to make sure every child in Blackpool wakes up to a wrapped present on Christmas morning, with club owner Simon Sadler pledging to match the final amount raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Supporters Trust has donated £2,512.24 thanks to its 1953 Sweepstake.

Blackpool FC launched its Festive Fundraiser in 2020 Picture: Blackpool FC

That raises funds for initiatives such as the Festive Fundraiser, as well as financing other causes including BST’s mascot sponsorship programme.

A club statement said: “With such challenging times faced by many, particularly over this winter period, a number of supporters and businesses have still been able to donate to this initiative, coming together with the sole aim of ensuring no primary school child within Blackpool goes without a present on Christmas Day.

“The Club would like to thank Blackpool Supporters Trust in particular, who, thanks to the kind contributions of their members, recently donated over £2500 to the fundraiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Generous acts such as these demonstrate the powerful impact the Club, Trust and its supporters can have on the town when everyone works together.

“Despite these wonderful efforts to date, there is still a fair way to go to meet the intended target.

“With less than four weeks to go until the big day, there is plenty of time for those who have not yet donated – no matter how small the amount – to do so.”

Donations to the Festive Fundraiser can be made by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/festivefundraiser24