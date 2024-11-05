Blackpool Football Club is on a mission to prevent up to 1,000 local children going without presents this Christmas.

The League One club and Blackpool Football Club Community Trust have announced the return of their Festive Fundraiser campaign for a fifth consecutive year.

Initially launched in 2020, the Club and Trust began the fundraiser after learning of

the shocking statistic that over 1,000 primary school children across Blackpool could gowithout a present on Christmas Day.

Thanks to the generous donations from supporters and businesses throughout the community over the past four years, an outstanding amount of £104,801 has been raised to date.

This has then funded the purchase of 5,899 Christmas presents, which have been delivered to children across Blackpool.

The Club and Community Trust are now fundraising once again this Christmas, and are asking supporters and businesses to come together to help where possible.

As in previous years the club's owner, Simon Sadler, has also committed to match the finalamount raised pound-for-pound.

Simon Sadler said: "Since becoming custodian of the football club five years ago, this campaign has been a real highlight, with overwhelming examples of generosity demonstrated throughout our local community. =

“The incredible fundraising from everyone year-on-year is truly humbling, whilst the efforts of the Community Trust staff and first-team players to both wrap and deliver the thousands of gifts in time for the big day is another example of the collective hard-work and selflessness that epitomises our town.

“The contributions from not just our partners, sponsors, first-team squad and supporters but the wider Blackpool community as well, has had an incredible impact. There is,

however, still so much more we can do.

"Every football club has a vital role to play within their communities, and I strongly believe that the Club and Trust have a shared responsibility to help those in need within our town.

Let's all come together once again this Christmas to try and spread some more festive cheer."

CEO of Blackpool FC Community Trust, Ashley Hackett said: “Whilst we appreciate that many in our great town are finding finances difficult this year, we are aware that there are children and families that are feeling the pinch even further.

“We therefore ask for everyone to please help, in whatever capacity they can, to make sure we prevent the heartbreaking thought of any child in Blackpool waking up on Christmas

morning without a lovely gift to open.

“Any donation, whether it be £1 or £100 all contribute and are greatly appreciated. To help even further please make sure you press the Gift Aid link, that will add a further 25% to yourdonation, without costing you anymore.”

You can donate to the initiative by visiting the Trust’s Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/festivefundraiser24