To celebrate the EFL Week of Action 2024, Blackpool FC’s first-team players took part in a variety of events.

They used the power of football to unite, inspire and uplift people of all ages and backgrounds.

The scheme celebrates the collective impact of clubs’ community work across the EFL.

Jordan Rhodes and Richard O’Donnell kicked off the week by joining the Dementia Friendly Sporting Memories group.

Engaging with participants through games like boccia and ring toss, the players created a lively and inclusive atmosphere.

They shared personal insights into managing pre-match nerves, balancing football with family life and their roles as senior players, sparking discussions and leaving participants inspired.

The group continues to meet every Friday in the North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road (3.30pm-4.30pm).

Matt Pennington and Odeluga Offiah brought their energy and enthusiasm to an Active Minds session, connecting with participants and listening to their stories.

They spoke openly about managing fan expectations, balancing life on and off the pitch and their pre-game rituals, offering a glimpse into their professional lives.

Their visit concluded with time spent observing the start of an Active Minds football session.

Active Minds sessions for men and women are delivered across Blackpool throughout the week, with information available by visiting BFCCT’s Active Minds Programme.

Jordan Gabriel and Lee Evans joined the Palatine Premier League Kicks session, where they hosted a question and answer event before Gabriel stepped in as referee for a lively match.

Evans created a special moment by playing a one-on-one passing game with a young attendee, leaving a lasting impression on everyone involved.

The full PL Kicks timetable can be viewed by visiting the BFCCT website at www.bfcct.co.uk

James Husband brought motivation and connection to a Walking Football session, sharing stories of his career and reflecting on the joy football has brought to his life.

Participants enjoyed the opportunity to chat with Husband as he observed the session and engaged in meaningful conversations.

The week wrapped up with a celebration of Tower Above’s positive impact, which saw Olly Casey visit four young participants.

He answered their questions, shared favourite career moments and enjoyed a kickabout before the afternoon ended with photos and signed memorabilia, creating cherished memories for the young participants.