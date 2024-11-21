Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool FC Community Trust hosted our 10th annual EFL Under-11s Kids Cup tournament earlier this month.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took place at Stanley Park, where approximately 170 pupils in 19 teams represented primary schools from across the Fylde coast.

The EFL in the Community Kids Cup is an invitation event, open to all schools in the Blackpool area, to play in a competitive seven-a-side football tournament against other primary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners then earn the right to represent their school, and Blackpool FC, in the regional finals.

Norbreck Primary Academy will represent Blackpool FC in the EFL U11 Kids Cup regional finals after victory at Stanley Park Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

With that comes a chance to win the opportunity to play at Wembley Stadium on the day of the League One promotion play-off final.

This year, we had the option to open out onto the new pitches at Stanley Park.

Four seven-a-side pitches were provided, which allowed for faster, exciting games with more attacking styles of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This made the tournament our best yet, as well as providing a great spectacle for the families watching and inspiring high-quality football from all the schools throughout the day.

The tournament consisted of four groups, with the top two teams from each progressing through to the quarter-finals.

The group stages were tough affairs with a lot of close results throughout the morning.

However, the teams played their games in a great spirit, enjoying their competitive nature and a better pitch format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After four tense quarter-finals, we progressed to the semi-finals where Norbreck Primary Academy played St Nicholas in a well-contested match.

It was Norbreck who progressed through to the final, where they played Armfield Academy following their semi-final victory against Layton Primary in another great game.

The final was a close encounter, featuring some great moments of defending and counter-attacks as the teams were unable to be separated in normal time.

That meant the game went straight to penalties as Norbreck held their nerve to become this year’s winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well done to Norbreck and Armfield for a greatly-contested final as Norbreck now go on to represent their school and Blackpool FC at the regional finals next year.

Mr Fogg, one of the teachers at Norbreck, said: “The children enjoyed their fantastic experience at the Kids Cup this year.

“The familiar pitch size and game format helped the players showcase their talents and play to the best of their abilities.

“The teams were competitive, producing exciting games in a short time period, making an exciting spectator experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As always, the event was well managed with excellent officiating. The live score updates also proved very useful.

“Our players are really excited to represent Blackpool at the regionals and compete with the best primary schools in the North.”

Thank you to all the teams involved for contributing to another great competition.