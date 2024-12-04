Steve Bruce was pleased with Blackpool’s resilience in their 2-1 victory away to Shrewsbury Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders fell behind in the early stages to Mal Benning’s goal from a free kick in his own half, before a Aaron Pierre error and a stunning strike from Josh Onomah turned the game around.

Blackpool have now recorded back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since September, leaving Bruce pleased with the fight they demonstrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We showed appetite for it, to get something out of it,” he said.

“If we’re going to do anything it’s a long winter ahead, and it’s only just started. It wasn’t a night for pretty football, but we showed resilience to win the match.

“It can only help (winning back-to-back). We’ve got another big game at the weekend, so let’s see if we can win that. When we came in a couple of months ago, we knew what three or four wins can do in this league.

“There’s going to be lots of days like today where it’s not going to be easy, but if we show that resilience then we’ll be okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have to show that, otherwise they don’t play. They have to have an appetite for it.

“We showed a bit of resilience on an awful night, which is never conducive to football - that’s what this division is, it sets you different challenges. There’s a new manager here and a bit of momentum, they ask you a question, putting the ball in behind you.

“We found it difficult after the goal we gave away, but in the second half we played the conditions better and looked quite comfortable at the finish.

“We had 10 or 15 minutes where we were all on the back foot, but showed a bit of resilience and went a little bit more direct. We were worthy winners in my opinion.

“The longer the game went on, the more comfortable we came, and we were more resolute in what we did.”