Blackpool came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow.

The Seasiders were forced to stage a comeback after a Mal Benning goal from inside his own half had put the home side in control during the early stages.

An error from Aaron Pierre levelled the scores at the beginning of the second half, before a superb strike from Josh Onomah gave Steve Bruce’s side the lead, to make it back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since September.

Shrewsbury opened the scoring after only four minutes, courtesy of a bit of fortune and an error from Harry Tyrer. Benning’s free kick behind the halfway line caught the Everton loanee off guard, with the ball taking a high bounce over the keeper into the back of the net.

After taking the lead, the home side ramped up the pressure in the search of a second, forcing the Seasiders into a number of last-ditch blocks to make up for some weak defending.

Blackpool’s first opportunities came through Lee Evans corners, with the first headed wide by Ashley Fletcher, before the second forced Toby Savin into a save after an attempt from Matthew Pennington.

Shortly after the break, the Seasiders pulled themselves level. James Husband drilled a ball towards the direction of the goal, with Pierre turning it into the back of his own net.

Onomah soon had Blackpool in front, beating Savin with a well-hit left-footed effort from the edge of the box.

As the game progressed, both teams had wild efforts go well off target, with a volley from Albie Morgan not even staying inside the stadium.

In the closing stages, Seasiders assistant Steve Agnew was shown a red card for kicking the ball away, as Bruce’s side held on for three points.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Matthew Pennington, Zac Ashworth, James Husband, Albie Morgan (83’), Lee Evans, Josh Onomah (79’), Rob Apter (79’), Kyle Joseph (97’), Ashley Fletcher (83’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (79’), Elliot Embleton, Dom Ballard (97’), Dom Thompson (79’), Ryan Finnigan (83’), Terry Bondo (83’).