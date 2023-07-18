Blackpool sign free agent goalkeeper after Bolton Wanderers exit

Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman on a free transfer. The 20-year-old has joined the Seasiders have his recent trial spell.

Neil Critchley has handed the youngster an initial one-year deal, with the club holding an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months on top of that. He spent last season at Bolton Wanderers but parted company with the Trotters at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and has now swiftly found himself a new home.

Blackpool have brought him in to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department. They have already strengthened that particular area by bringing in Richard O’Donnell this summer.

Chapman has told the club website: “This is a great opportunity and one I’m looking forward to. It’s a chance to work alongside some great goalkeepers and staff and continue my progression.

“I’ve settled into the group well and really enjoyed being out in Ireland with the squad. I feel part of the group already and can’t wait to get going.”

The prospect had stints in the Burnley and Manchester United academies before moving down south to link up with Oxford United in 2021 on a free transfer. He didn’t made a senior appearance for the U’s but did gain some experience out on loan at Banbury United in non-league.

Chapman then left the Kassam Stadium 12 months ago and signed for Bolton a few months later. He was subsequently used by the Trotters’ B team.

