Blackpool are set to come up against former defender Jordan Thorniley next season following his move to Northampton Town.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blackpool defender Jordan Thorniley has joined Northampton Town on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old was with the Seasiders between 2020 and 2023, during which time he scored one goal and provided three assists in 76 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of his outings in Tangerine came off the bench at Wembley in the closing stages of the 2021 League One play-off final - where a Kenny Dougall brace helped the Fylde Coast outfit to a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City.

Thorniley started his career on the books of Everton, but his first real taste of competitive action came while on loan with Stockport County, before a three-and-a-half-year stint with Sheffield Wednesday.

On the back of leaving Blackpool following their relegation from the Championship two years ago, the ex-Toffees man made the move to Oxford United following a past loan spell with the U’s.

Throughout his permanent stint at the Kassam Stadium, he’s featured 21 times in total, with only two outings in the Championship last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coach delivers verdict

Kevin Nolan

Thorniley’s move to Northampton sees him reunite with former Seasiders’ assistant coach Colin Calderwood, who is now the technical director at Sixfields.

Cobblers’ boss Kevin Nolan has stated he is pleased with the addition, and what the centre back will bring on and off the pitch.

"We’ve been following Jordan for a long time, when we knew he'd been made available, we were in touch straight away," he told Northampton’s in-house media.

"He will add balance to us and bring with him a good amount of knowledge and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has played a lot of his football in the Championship or at the top end of League One and he has a strong pedigree.

"He had lots of offers so we’re delighted he has decided to join us and I'm looking forward to working with him.

“He is a good defender and he also has a lovely left foot, which will help us with how we want to play and be better in possession, and people we have spoken to, talk about how good he is in and around the training ground.

“He is another great addition to the squad and the culture we're trying to build and I look forward to working with him this season."

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool figure shares role he played in bringing Steve Bruce to Bloomfield Road.