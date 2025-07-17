Rob Apter has departed Blackpool - with the winger completing a move to Charlton Athletic.

Rob Apter states it was a ‘dream’ to represent Blackpool after working his way up through the ranks at Bloomfield Road.

The winger has completed a move to Championship side Charlton Athletic on a four-year deal on the back of an impressive season in the first-team at Bloomfield Road.

While progressing through the Seasiders’ various age groups following his arrival on the Fylde Coast in 2019, Apter was sent out on several loan spells to pick up first-team experience.

This saw him thrive at various levels in the football pyramid, ticking off Bamber Bridge, Chester and Scunthorpe United before joining Tranmere Rovers in 2023.

His spell at Prenton Park helped to set him up for a breakthrough year with Blackpool, after returning to Bloomfield Road last summer as League Two young player of the season.

While his senior debut in Tangerine had come back in 2020, the 2024/25 campaign was the winger’s first real opportunity to impress in Tangerine.

In his 43 league game under Steve Bruce, Apter scored eight goals and provided three assists, with his tally including a hat-trick away to Stevenage on Good Friday.

Apter’s farewell message

Rob Apter

Following the confirmation that the 22-year-old had joined Charlton for an undisclosed fee, Blackpool shared a farewell message from the departing man.

“My time at this great club has come to an end,” Apter wrote.

“From joining as a 16-year-old, to now leaving six years later, it's been a dream to play for this football club.

“Everyone has been so supportive of me from the moment I joined, both in the Academy and first-team. Last season was a special one, after breaking through to the first-team and every single person involved with the club and especially the fans supported me and helped me throughout.

“Blackpool FC will always hold a special place in my heart, and I'd like to thank all of the coaches I've worked with over the years, especially Danny Ventre and John Murphy, who both pushed me all the way, working tirelessly to help me progress and the gaffer and all of his staff for the faith every single one of them put in me last season.

“It was immense and gave me the platform I needed to express myself. Thank you also to my team mates who treated me like l was one of them from the moment l stepped up to the first-team.

“Of course, thank you to my family - my mum, dad and my two brothers Matt and Will. They all love coming to Bloomfield Road and I know how much it meant to them to see the team win and hear my name sung in the stands. Thank you all for everything.

“Finally, to the supporters. We've been on a great journey together and I can't thank you enough for the love and support you have shown me over the years.

“I will never forget hearing my name getting sung for the first time. For a young lad dreaming to play professional football I'd say that's one of the best feelings l've ever experienced.

“I'm sure this season will be a special one for the club and I hope you get back to where you belong in the Championship.

“I'll be watching on and supporting from afar and hopefully I'll be back at Bloomfield Road one day. I leave this club knowing I've left as a better football player but most importantly this club has helped me become a better person.

“I wish everyone at the club the absolute best for the upcoming season and for the future. It's been a pleasure.”

