Blackpool v Rotherham United injury news as 6 out and 1 doubt

Blackpool host the Millers at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

Blackpool return to Bloomfield Road for EFL League One action when they host Rotherham United this weekend.

The Seasiders came from behind to defeat Shrewsbury on Wednesday night with Josh Onomah scoring just before the hour mark. Blackpool with the win moved up to 12th, and but the nature of division means Rotherham down in 18th could overtake them with a win.

Rotherham ran out 2-1 winners against Lincoln City on Tuesday. Will the extra days rest give an advantage to the visitors? Here's the latest injury and team news prior to kick-off.

Elkan Baggott will play no part for Blackpool against Rotherham United. (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Shaun Brookes

Blackpool team news

Olly Casey and Ollie Norburn are both available for selection once again. The pair sat out of the win against Shrewsbury Town because of a one game suspension which came from them picking up their fifth yellow cards of the campaign against Bristol Rovers.

Jordan Rhodes misses his second successive match. He's abiding the concussion protocols, and so he won't feature until the Reading game. Odel Offiah was described as 'touch and go' for the trip to Shropshire, but came through and played the entire match.

Hayden Coulson remains sidelined with a quad injury, as is CJ Hamilton who has a muscle problem Elkan Baggott has a thigh injury which will continue to keep him out for the next couple of weeks.

Striker Jake Beesley has medial ligament damage and isn't expected to return until after the New Year. Andy Lyons is a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury in February. Sonny Carey has missed the last four league matches with a muscle injury.

Out: Jordan Rhodes, Hayden Coulson, Jake Beesley, Sonny Carey, and Andy Lyons.

Rotherham United team news

Liam Kelly is a slight doubt after recovering from illness. He was training on Thursday and Friday, and so he could be a part of Steve Evans squad. One player that won’t feature is Esapa Osong, who has a groin problem. He won’t play again this year, and the Millers are now faced whether to cancel his loan early when the January transfer window opens.

In his pre-match press conference, Steve Evans said: “Liam Kelly will train today after recovering from illness and he was on the grass yesterday as well. “

“We’ll only be missing Esapa Osong, who has unfortunately had a reoccurrence of his injury.

“He won’t be available until the New Year and we’ll make a decision in a week to 10 days on whether we’d recommend to bring him back here for the second half of the season or continue his development with Nottingham Forest.”

Mallik Wilks (hamstring) and centre-half Jamie McCart (calf) both made a return to action earlier this week. Wilks played the entire game, whilst McTart was introduced as a substitute.

Doubt: Liam Kelly. Out: Esapa Osong.