Gallery: 14 fantastic photos of Blackpool fans getting their reward for making the midweek trip to Shrewsbury

By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Dec 2024, 10:00 BST
A number of Blackpool fans made the trip to the Croud Meadow for Wednesday night’s game away to Shrewsbury Town.

The Seasiders supporters who travelled to Shropshire were rewarded for their efforts, as Steve Bruce’s side recorded a 2-1 victory.

Following an early goal from Mal Benning with a free kick inside his own half, it looked as if it was going to be another evening to forget for Blackpool, before an Aaron Pierre error and a superb strike from Josh Onomah turned things around.

Here’s the best fan photos from the midweek match:

Seasiders supporters made the midweek trip to Shrewsbury.

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

