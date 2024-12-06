Josh Onomah states he knew Blackpool was the right place for him following the appointment of Steve Bruce.

The midfielder had been on trial at Squires Gate for over a month at the time of the 63-year-old’s arrival at Bloomfield Road back in September, and has since earned himself a short-term contract with the club.

Onomah initially worked with ex-Manchester United captain while on loan at Aston Villa during the 2017/18 campaign, before their paths crossed again at Sheffield Wednesday in the following campaign.

The 27-year-old, who started his career with Tottenham Hotspur, has since spent time with Fulham and Preston North End.

After being unable to agree a new deal with the latter in the summer of 2023, Onomah spent over a year without a club, prior to his recent opportunity with the Seasiders.

The deal he signed back in October runs until the beginning of January, which leaves the ex-England youth international with a big task to earn himself a longer stay in the next month.

On Wednesday night, he demonstrated what he could do, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town at the Croud Meadow.

After the match, Onomah discussed what Blackpool’s appointment of Bruce meant for him.

“I’ve worked with Steve in the past at two different clubs, so when he came in, I knew this would be the right club for me regardless of what happens,” he told Tangerine TV.

“I was just happy with the news. He’s someone with great experience as a player and as a manager, I was just happy for him to come in.”

Onomah’s strike against the Shrews was his first goal since August 2021, and was a moment that meant a lot to the Seasiders’ most recent addition.

“I haven’t really played in the last 18 months or so, but I’ve been working hard off the pitch,” he added.

“I’ve been working hard with the staff here (at Blackpool). I want to reap what I sow really.

“I was fortunate to get good minutes, get the goal, and get three points - I’m just focused on the next game now.”