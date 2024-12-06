Blackpool defender Matthew Pennington believes as a footballer it’s important to focus on the short-term rather than trying to look too far into the future.

The 30-year-old is among a number of Seasiders players who are out of contract at the end of the season, but does have an option for an additional 12 months in his current deal.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road last summer, the former Shrewsbury Town centre back has 54 appearances for the Fylde Coast outfit, and has scored four times.

Pennington admits a mentality of fighting for his future has been a constant throughout his career - which stems from his youth days with Everton.

“I’ve always felt like that; I’ve never felt settled in a contract,” he said.

“In football you need to show what you’re about in every game - that’s sort of conditioned in you from being a young boy.

“From being in the academy at the age of 11, you’re trying to earn the next contract every year to stay in the game. That doesn’t change.

“Even though I’m 30 now, I’m still trying to get another year in the game and stay in football to keep going with my career.

“It’s probably the easiest way to approach it for me because I don’t have to change my mindset. It’s helped me, it’s easier to think short-term because things can change so quickly, so if you think too far ahead you can end up tripping over yourself with your own thoughts.

“The best thing to do is to focus on what you can do today, and what you can do in the next game.

“I’ve had it a couple of times when I’ve been out of contract in the summer, and you never know what could happen. You can’t decide what you want, you’ve got to wait and perform, and then you make that decision at the end of the season.

“Most of the time it’s out of your hands anyway, as the club either wants to extend the option or you have options elsewhere. You’ve got to see what happens.

“I’m just focussed on the next game, and that’s how I cope with it.”

Despite being a regular starter under Neil Critchley last season, Pennington has been forced to be patient on the sidelines since the appointment of Steve Bruce as head coach back in September.

Following a lengthy period without an appearance in League One, the defender has recently been handed his opportunity.

“Every footballer wants to play, and to have that taken away is hard,” he added.

“To sit on the bench is tough - you don’t get the stimulation of playing football and enjoying it, but it’s a different challenge and I’m enjoying it.

“When you get a new manager coming in, it’s a case of cracking on. The boys did really well and the team was winning, but it was tough with the team not winning and not playing as well - that’s when it’s not good for anyone.

“Hopefully I can show the fight and desire to stay in the team.”