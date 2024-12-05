Josh Onomah showed his quality in Blackpool’s 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night.

The Seasiders came from behind to pick up three points at the Croud Meadow, with the winning goal coming from the most-recent addition to Steve Bruce’s squad.

Onomah, who knows the Blackpool boss from his time at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, signed a short-term deal with the Fylde Coast outfit back in October, following an initial trial period at Squires Gate.

Prior to that, the 27-year-old had spent over a year without a club after leaving Preston North End in the summer of 2023.

With his contract at Bloomfield Road only running until January, the former Tottenham Hotspur academy player has a big few weeks to earn himself extended terms with the Seasiders.

Despite things not really clicking for him until the Shrewsbury game, Onomah was able to show what he is capable of with his left-footed strike in Shropshire.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Josh, I’ve known him a long time and I’ve had him twice before,” Bruce said.

“It’s been a hard road for him to get back physically because of the size of him, and the pace and power he’s got. He hasn’t played football for the best part of 15 months, so it was great to see that little bit of magic we know he’s got. It’ll do him the world of good, and hopefully kick-start his career.

“Only him with his wrong foot could score a goal like that.

“There’s been a few conversations with him, and there’s no doubting he’s been in a dark place for a time, and tonight is hopefully just the start.

“He’s been playing for his future before I arrived, so I’m pleased for him.”