'Calamitous error' to 'stunning strike:' Blackpool player ratings from Shrewsbury Town win

With a decision regarding his future coming up in January, the midfielder was able to produce a big moment for Steve Bruce’s side – who recorded back-to-back wins in League One for the first time since September.

The Seasiders had gone behind inside the opening exchanges, with a Mal Benning free kick from inside own half bouncing over the head of Everton loanee Harry Tyrer, in what was a moment to forget for the young goalkeeper.

An error from Aaron Pierre pulled Blackpool level at the beginning of the second half, before the winner was quickly claimed by Onomah.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool claimed three points on the road away to Shrewsbury Town.

2 . Harry Tyrer- 5 It was a calamitous error from Harry Tyrer to let Mal Benning's free kick go over him, with the Everton loanee caught off guard by the bounce.

3 . Odel Offiah- 7 Odel Offiah passed a late fitness test to start at right back, and put in a solid enough shift.

4 . Matthew Pennington- 7 After some frantic moments defensively following the early goal, Matthew Pennington was able to compose himself and grow throughout the game. The centre back also had a good headed opportunity in the first half.

5 . Zac Ashworth- 7 Zac Ashworth was handed a place in the starting XI for the suspended Olly Casey, and made a couple of good blocks at the back.