Blackpool remove post poking fun at rivals Preston North End after FA Cup exit

Blackpool’s official X account has deleted a post poking fun at Preston North End following their FA Cup exit.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side made it to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in 59 years, but were eliminated by Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon - with Unai Emery’s side claiming a 3-0 victory at Deepdale.

Marcus Rashford was on hand with a brace for the Premier League outfit, while Jacob Ramsey also found the back of the net.

Following the final whistle, Blackpool’s X (formerly Twitter) account posted a picture of their 1953 FA Cup celebrations with the caption: “It ain’t for everyone.”

The Seasiders beat Bolton Wanderers 4-3 in the famous 1953 final, nicknamed the Matthews Final following an impressive display from Stanley Matthews.

North End swiftly replied with two pictures of their own: one being their 1938 FA Cup win and the other simply an image of the Sky Bet Championship logo, with the caption reading: ‘This ‘ain’t’ it’.

On Monday morning, the original post from Blackpool was taken down, despite much enjoyment from their own fans.

