Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steve Bruce will have a full squad to pick from over the Easter weekend as Blackpool return to action following some time off.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders didn’t have a fixture last Saturday due to Birmingham City’s involvement in the EFL Trophy final, with their last outing being a 2-1 defeat away to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium earlier this month.

A nine point gap now exists between Bruce’s side and sixth place Reading, while Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town also sit above them - making their upcoming meetings with Stevenage and Wrexham crucial to their slim play-off hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After missing some of Blackpool’s recent fixtures, Elkan Baggott and Josh Onomah both return to contention for the Good Friday trip to the Lamex Stadium.

“Everyone is okay, they’ve dusted themselves off after a long weekend, and can’t wait to get started again,” Bruce said.

“We’ve got everyone to pick from really. Elkan (Baggott) and Josh (Onomah) are both back in training. (Jake) Beesley is suspended but everyone else is fit and available.

“Everyone else is in contention and have trained all week. There’s times in the season where you’ve missed people for a good few months, but at this particular moment everyone’s good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recovery continues for Lyons

Andy Lyons represented the Republic of Ireland at numerous age groups as a youngster.

Elsewhere, Andy Lyons is continuing his recovery from the ACL injury he suffered last February, with the defender still awaiting his first competitive game in over 12 months.

Bruce admits the Seasiders are continuing to be careful with the fullback, and may only reintegrate him back into first-team action during pre-season.

“We’re erring caution with him,” he added.

“We’d love to play him in a couple of games, but that hasn’t been possible for whatever reason. We’re really looking to pre-season for Andy, and putting some games under his belt and letting him really recover.

“He’s been back on the grass for a month, so he’ll be like a new player when I see him. He’s joined in training and it’s good to see him around, but we must be wary that he’s had a terrible injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been here six months and I’ve not seen the kid play yet. In training, he looks like a very good player. We just hope that when he comes back in pre-season that he can have a sustained run in the team, and that’s when we’ll judge him.

“It’d be silly to risk him in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll give him the summer.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool faithful name nominees for player of the season - with 'no contest' for one.