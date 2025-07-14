Blackpool plan for former QPR defender mapped out amid links with Crystal Palace man

Former QPR defender Osman Kakay is currently with Blackpool on a trial basis.

Blackpool are set to keep right back Osman Kakay on trial with them for at least another week.

The QPR man has featured for the Seasiders in their first two games of pre-season, coming on at half time in both their behind-closed-doors meeting with Accrington Stanley and Saturday’s 4-3 victory over AFC Fylde at Mill Farm.

Kakay occupies an area that Steve Bruce is looking to address this summer, with Andy Lyons being the only natural in that position at the moment - as the 24-year-old looks to rebuild his match fitness after an 18-month stint on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Following the recent game against the Coasters, the Blackpool boss shared his thoughts on how the trialist has performed during his time on the Fylde Coast so far.

“He’s been with us a week,” he explained.

“I’m very pleased with him, he did okay; he did nothing wrong (against Fylde). We’ll keep him along for next week.

“Obviously in the right back position, with the ongoing problems Andy has, we’ve got to box clever, so we’re a little bit short in that department.

“Osman looks very good at the moment. It’s a difficult situation where he’s not played as much. He looks physically in good knick, so we’ll see where it takes us.”

Who is Kakay?

Osman Kakay (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Kakay, who is a Sierra Leone international, progressed through the youth ranks at QPR, and went on to make 113 senior appearances for the West London club.

As a youngster, he was sent out on several loan spells, with his professional debut coming during a stay with Livingston.

Further stints away from Loftus Road came with Chesterfield and Partick Thistle respectively, before establishing more regular game time with the Hoops.

On the back of his QPR departure last summer, the 27-year-old spent a period of time without a club, before joining Boavista in Portugal - during which time he featured nine times in the Primeira Liga.

Links with Premier League youngster

Danny Imray (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Elsewhere, Blackpool are among a number of League One clubs who have been linked with Crystal Palace right back Danny Imray.

The 21-year-old joined the Eagles from National League South side Chelmsford City back in 2021, and has worked his way up the Premier League outfit’s youth ranks since.

During his time at Selhurst Park, the defender has been loaned out on two occasions, with the first being a four month stint with his former club.

More recently, he spent last season in League Two with Bromley - scoring one goal and providing five assists in 39 appearances in the fourth tier of English football.

Palace are now looking to loan him out again, this time to League One.

After previously linking Huddersfield Town with Imray, over the weekend journalist Alan Nixon reported that the Seasiders and Bolton Wanderers were also interested in the youngster.

