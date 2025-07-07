Former Blackpool loanee Odel Offiah made the move to Preston North End over the weekend.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Odel Offiah has stated Preston North End was the right place for him to move this summer - with the ex-Blackpool loanee completing the switch to Deepdale on Saturday.

Despite a number of other clubs reportedly being interested in the former Brighton & Hove Albion man, it was the Lilywhites who won his signature with a four-year deal, after a seven figure fee was agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender caught the eye during his stint at Bloomfield Road last season, featuring 40-times in total for Steve Bruce’s side.

Taking to social media at the conclusion of his loan spell in May, the 22-year-old wrote: “Where do I start?! Firstly I want to say what a huge honour it was to play for Blackpool this season. Massive thank you to all the players, staff and everyone at the club who have supported me so much throughout the season.

“Last but not least, a special thank you to the fans for your tireless love and support you gave me, which I’ll never forget. UTMP.”

First words as a North End player

Following his move to Blackpool’s Lancashire rivals, Offiah states he’s determined to develop his game further on the back of his impressive year in Tangerine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to be a regular player, a regular starter,” he told North End’s in-house media.

“I want to play as many games as possible and develop. Four years is a long time and it’s good stability for me coming here. I just want to develop my game. I want to be a better player. I want to work hard on the training pitch, work hard in games and hopefully I’ll become a much better player.

“Speaking to the gaffer here about where he sees me playing and the role I have in the team, I think we saw eye to eye in terms of how I want to develop as a footballer. This is definitely the right place for me.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool boss hopeful new man can fill role made vacant this summer.