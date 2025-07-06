'What we want' - Blackpool figure responds to Steve Bruce transfer request

David Downes has discussed the business Blackpool are still looking to do this summer.

Blackpool sporting director David Downes has backed Steve Bruce’s transfer ambition for the remainder of the summer window.

Discussing what he felt was still needed in the market while in Spain last week, the Seasiders boss stated he wanted “four or five” new players through the door to boost his squad.

In the past month, five new faces have already arrived at Bloomfield Road. The club started their business with the defensive additions of Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe at the beginning of June after the conclusion of their contracts with Stockport County and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

Following the defensive arrivals, the midfield was boosted by the arrival of ex-Millwall man George Honeyman, before striker Niall Ennis returned on a permanent deal after impressing on loan last season.

Goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli is the most-recent signing, with the ex-Wycombe Wanderers man filling a major hole.

Downes admits the Blackpool hierarchy were aware that a lot of work would be needed ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, with owner Simon Saddler providing the backing to do what’s necessary.

“I think at this level when players are on one or two year contracts, turnover tends to be quite high,” he said.

“Loan players return and you naturally turn players over in a cycle, which happens anywhere outside of the Premier League, not just in our division.

“We were aware that we’d have to get double figures in with the centre halves we were left with and the goalkeeping position. It was quite easy to see what it’d be like.

“Five more is what we want. Simon (Sadler) will support us, so we’ve got to make sure we stick to our thing of going for our primary targets and stick to the plan.

“The window is decided on different factors. You start with the free transfer market, and then you go onto trying to attract Championship level or Championship potential players.

“You’ve got to wait for clubs to go back with the staggered start this year, so we’ve got to remain patient and remain on track with what we’re trying to do. We’ll always look to try and improve what we’ve got.”

Adding experience

George Honeyman

Last summer under Neil Critchley, the Seasiders added a number of younger prospects to their squad, while this time around under Bruce it’s been about signing players with League One experience.

“Everything is about balance,” Downes added.

“I’ll always look for good young players like Tom Bloxham in January. We don’t want to pass up on opportunities like that, but there were times last year where we lacked a little bit of know-how.

“It’s important that we’ve added a little bit of League One experience, and promotion experience as well, because we want to operate at the top end of the division.”

Using the loan market

Harry Tyrer

In the last couple of seasons Blackpool have benefitted from getting loanees into the club, with the likes of Karamoko Dembele and Odel Offiah being the standout names of that category.

At the back end of last season, Bruce had admitted he would be open to bringing back both Harry Tyrer and Elkan Baggott after their their temporary stints in Tangerine.

Downes states the Seasiders will dip into the loan market this summer when the time is right, and hasn’t ruled out looking at players who have served the club well in the past.

“Conversations are happening now, we’ll have to put our hat into one or two things and be on top of the information,” he stated.

“We’re talking to everybody all of the time. There’s two ways of doing it with loans, as there’s lads who go away with Premier League teams on the pre-season trips, and we’ll have to wait our turn, but there’s other players that we’ll be able to move quicker for if clubs have decided.

“We’re ultimately at the mercy of them, so we’ve got to make sure we’re in the right place at the right time so we can pick and choose the ones to help us ultimately.

“Most of the loanees came and had a real impact last year, so their parent clubs know that we’re here, but they’ve got to go through their own decision-making process. If there’s an opportunity to bring one or two back who did well for us last year then we’d welcome them back with open arms.”

