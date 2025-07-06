Blackpool man explains benefits of reunion with ex-Middlesbrough and Aberdeen coach

Hayden Coulson discusses his relationship with Steve Agnew following their reunion at Blackpool last year.

Blackpool defender Hayden Coulson states it has been good to reunite with his former coach Steve Agnew at Bloomfield Road.

The 27-year-old is a product of the Middlesbrough academy, and made 53 senior appearances for the North Yorkshire outfit, as well as heading out on several loans.

His final temporary stint away from the Riverside Stadium came with the Seasiders during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign, with his performances earning him a permanent return last summer.

Despite initially being signed by Neil Critchley to play a wing-back role, Coulson has found himself playing a more traditional fullback role following an early managerial change at the beginning of last season.

Since the appointment of Steve Bruce, the ex-Boro man has battled with James Husband to be the starting left back at Bloomfield Road.

While Coulson had never worked under the ex-Manchester United captain before his arrival last September, he did already have a pre-existing relationship with his assistant Agnew.

After holding a role with Middlesbrough in the past, the 59-year-old returned to the Riverside Stadium in 2014 to serve under Aitor Karanka. He then took interim charge of the club following the sacking of the Spanish coach in 2017, but was unable to avert their relegation from the Premier League.

While Coulson only briefly crossed paths with Agnew during that period, he did later work with him properly while on loan at Aberdeen during the 2022/23 campaign, when the now-Blackpool assistant went in at the Pittodrie Stadium alongside Barry Robson.

“I’ve had him a few times,” the Seasiders left back said.

“I had him briefly at Middlesbrough when I was younger and getting into the first-team to train. Then, when I was at Aberdeen on loan, he came halfway through then. I’ve known him for a while, he’s a good man.

“I like to think he’d put in a good word to the manager. You can go to speak to him if you need something instead of going straight to the boss.”

Change of role

Coulson admits the change that occurred during his time at Bloomfield Road is something he has taken in his stride.

“I’m grateful to be brought into the club by Neil, so when he went it was a change for the majority of the lads because he was the one that signed them,” he said.

“I played left back growing up, and then I got moved into wing-back - which probably is a bit more natural for me going forward, but the gaffer still gives me that freedom, and demands you get up and down.

“I’ve loved it under him. It was a change of formation so I’ve had to get used to that, but I’ve enjoyed it.

“Everyone has adapted well. The additions we’ve made this season will get us over the line I think. It’s been a good summer so far, the signings are all great additions that will up the standard. We just need to carry on and back the manager to see where we can go.

“I think the play-off is the minimum we need to aim for, we just need to win the games to get up there.”

