Blackpool, Preston North End and Luton Town 'target' commits future to Hull City

Rivals Preston North End and fellow Championship side Luton Town, who brought him in on an emergency loan last season, were also credited with interest.

But the 28-year-old has now signed a new three-year contract with the Tigers, with the deal also including an option to extend by 12 months.

“I’m absolutely delighted and from a personal point of view, it’s nice to have that security of three years, plus an option,” Ingram said of his new deal.

“I’m just delighted to be here. Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve loved the club.

“It was a no brainer – the new chairman coming in, the fans, I love it up here, I love living up here and so does my wife.

Ingram had been linked with a summer move to Bloomfield Road

“The vision for next season, we want to be looking at the top half of the table rather than the bottom half.

“The goal is to get to the Premier League, whether that be next season or the year after. It’s massively exciting times for the football club.”

Ingram made 29 appearances for the Tigers this season before joining Luton, having competed for the number one spot with Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter.

The shot stopper was first-choice to Baxter until November, before later regaining the shirt in February.

The former Wycombe keeper first joined Hull in 2019 from QPR and helped the Tigers win promotion from League One during the 2020/21 campaign under Grant McCann.

Reports linking Blackpool with a move for Ingram came at the same time that news emerged suggesting the club were prepared for interest in both Dan Grimshaw and Chris Maxwell this summer.

Maxwell, the club captain, began the season as the club’s number one only to suffer two serious quadricep injuries.

Grimshaw stepped into the breach impressively, delivering a number of eye-catching performances only to suffer a serious head injury in the derby defeat at Deepdale.