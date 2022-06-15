Former Blackpool, Sunderland and Grimsby Town midfielder rejoins League One side

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Liam Manning’s side last season before being recalled by the Seasiders - who were suffering a midfield crisis at the time - during the January transfer window.

Upon his return to Bloomfield Road, the former Sunderland man only made two further appearances - starting in the games against Coventry City and rivals Preston North End.

Robson was subsequently released at the end of the season, freeing him up to join his former side on a permanent deal.

“I’m over the moon,” Robson said of his move.

“I think everybody knew how much I wanted to return in January but I’m back now and delighted to kick on.

“I really enjoyed my time here. The manager, the staff and the players are great and something really special has been created here. To be a part of that moving forwards is great and I’m really excited.

“The fans have been brilliant with me. I feel like I bonded with them during my short time here last season, so I’m looking forward to playing in front of them again and hopefully we can give them plenty to shout about.”

Robson joined Blackpool on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, making 36 appearances in his debut season as he helped Neil Critchley’s side win promotion from League One.