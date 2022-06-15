Blackpool candidate Michael Duff appointed Barnsley’s new manager as head coach search continues

The Seasiders spoke to Cheltenham Town chief Michael Duff as part of their search for a new head coach, which is ongoing.

Duff had already been in contact with the Tykes, who were on the lookout for a new number one after sacking Payo Asbaghi following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Barnsley have now announced Duff as their new man as they look to navigate their way back to the second tier at the first attempt.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Duff said of his appointment.

“It’s taken a little bit of time to get things done and box things off but now I’m here, in the stadium, wearing the kit, I can’t wait to get going now and meet the players.

“The opportunity came around to manage a club the size of this, I’m ambitious, I want to progress. I just saw it as the next step and I think me and the club can work hand in hand to hopefully move forward again.”

Duff was interviewed by Blackpool as part of their search for a new boss

Duff, already a Cheltenham legend as a player, enjoyed unrivalled success over the past few seasons as manager - first winning the League Two title during the 2020/21 season before leading the club to a comfortable mid-table finish in the division above - the highest finish in the club’s history.

As for the Seasiders, they continue to search for their replacement for Neil Critchley, who made the surprise decision to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa earlier this month.

It was widely reported that Derby County’s number two Liam Rosenior had been identified as the club’s preferred candidate, with only compensation and personal terms to be agreed.

An opening stage of interviews took place last week as the club worked through a list of various names.

Those names have since been whittled down to a number of preferred candidates, who have returned for second interviews over the past couple of days.

It’s understood Rosenior is among those to have been interviewed twice, but he’s not the only man in the frame.