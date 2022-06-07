Cheltenham Town issue statement addressing interest in Michael Duff from Blackpool and Barnsley

It was reported yesterday by media outlets in Gloucestershire that the League One side had allowed Duff to speak to the Seasiders in their search for Neil Critchley’s replacement.

The former Burnley defender has also spoken to Barnsley, who are also on the lookout for a new number one following their relegation to the third tier.

Cheltenham have offered Duff an improved contract in an attempt to keep him in Gloucestershire, where he has enjoyed success over the past few seasons - first winning the League Two title during the 2020/21 season before leading the club to a comfortable mid-table finish in the division above - the highest finish in the club’s history.

As alluded to by Ben Mansford during his interview yesterday, Blackpool are now working through a shortlist of individuals they would like to speak to – and The Gazette understands Cheltenham Duff is one of those.

“The board is conscious of the speculation surrounding the future of Michael Duff and would like to update Cheltenham Town supporters about the current situation,” the Robins said in a statement.

“Michael's contract at Cheltenham Town has a further year to run and we are extremely keen to keep him as our manager. To that end, the directors have put forward an offer to extend this contract and discussions remain ongoing.

“It is common knowledge that Barnsley have requested permission to speak to Michael as part of their new manager recruitment process and we have now received an approach from a Championship club as well.

“Michael has been given permission to speak to both clubs but we remain hopeful that he will stay to continue his work at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

“The interest in Michael and his coaching staff is testament to the club's remarkable success over the past three seasons.

“Both the club and Michael are keeping in regular contact with a view to settling his future position as early as possible. We have made him aware, in the clearest way possible, of our wish for him to stay and are hopeful that will be his ultimate decision.