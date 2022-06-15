No decision made on Blackpool's new head coach despite Liam Rosenior reports

It was widely reported that Derby County’s number two Liam Rosenior had been identified as the club’s preferred candidate, with only compensation and personal terms to be agreed.

However, The Gazette understands no decision has been made and there will be no announcement made today.

An opening stage of interviews took place last week as the club worked through a list of various names.

Those names have since been whittled down to a number of preferred candidates, who have returned for second interviews over the past couple of days.

It’s understood Rosenior is among those to have been interviewed twice, but he’s not the only man in the frame.

The Seasiders remain on the lookout for a new head coach following Neil Critchley's surprise departure

However, it’s understood the latter is about to be announced as the new manager of Barnsley.

Cheltenham initially offered Duff a new contract in a desperate last-ditch attempt to keep him at Whaddon Road, however they released a further statement at the start of the week announcing his departure.

It’s been reported that Duff has since met both players and staff at Oakwell, with his appointment expected to come any time soon.

The likes of Dave Challinor, Ian Evatt and Micky Mellon have also been featured in the bookies’ odds, which were suspended at the start of the week, leading many to assume Neil Critchley’s replacement was about to be announced.

However, it’s not believed a formal announcement is imminent.

The Seasiders are on the lookout for a new boss following Critchley’s sudden decision to leave Bloomfield Road to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Following Critchley’s exit, chief executive Ben Mansford asked supporters for their patience while the club worked to get their man.

The club continues to work towards their timeline, even though pre-season is due to begin on Monday.