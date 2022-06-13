Blackpool's search for a new boss is now into a second full week

The names still in the frame for the Blackpool job according to the bookies as search enters its second week

Blackpool’s search for a new head coach has now entered a second full week.

By Matt Scrafton
Monday, 13th June 2022, 9:12 am
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 9:27 am

The Seasiders are on the lookout for a new number one after Neil Critchley’s surprise decision to link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Plenty of names have already been thrown into the hat, some more seriously than others, but who takes your fancy?

These are the current odds, correct as of Monday, June 13 on SkyBet:

1. Sean Dyche - 33/1

Recently out of work since his surprise departure from Burnley. Likely to demand big wages and a club at the top of the Championship though.

2. Mike Garrity - 33/1

Neil Critchley’s assistant remains in situ at Bloomfield Road alongside fellow coach Iain Brunskill.

3. Michael Carrick - 33/1

Most recently part of the Man United coaching staff, acting as caretaker boss at one point, Carrick is on the lookout for his first permanent manager’s gig.

4. Malky Mackay - 33/1

Experienced former Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan boss is currently number one at Ross County, who finished sixth in the SPL last season.

