Betting suspended on Blackpool's head coach search following reports Derby County's Liam Rosenior set to become new boss

However, The Gazette understands no announcement is imminent or to be expected today, with a further update expected during the middle of the week.

It comes after Neil Critchley’s surprise decision to leave the club at the start of June to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa.

Rosenior was the heavy favourite with the bookies before the market was suspended, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming an agreement had been met following talks with Derby boss Wayne Rooney.

The 37-year-old is currently number two to Rooney at Pride Park, where the Rams continue to be mired with off-the-field strife.

Rosenior made over 450 appearances during his 17-year playing career, representing seven different clubs.

The son of former manager Leroy, Rosenior entered the coaching game in 2018 when he became assistant to Simon Rusk with Brighton’s Under-23 side.

A year later, he left to join Phillip Cocu’s backroom staff at Derby, later earning a promotion to assistant manager when Rooney took the number one role.

The former Bristol City, Fulham and Reading right-back is highly thought of as a young up-and-coming coach and a respected figure at Derby, with supporters reluctant to see him go.

Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff also interviewed for the job, but he’s set to become the new manager of Barnsley.