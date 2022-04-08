Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw discharged from hospital and resting at home

The goalkeeper was rushed to hospital following the incident early into Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to Preston North End on Tuesday night.

The game was stopped for a lengthy period of time after a nasty collision with Preston forward Cameron Archer, before the 24-year-old was stretchered off the field of play.

After the game, head coach Neil Critchley revealed Grimshaw was “awake and responsive”.

Providing a further update on Girmshaw’s condition ahead of Blackpool’s game against Blackburn Rovers, Critchley said: “Daniel is at home, he was discharged from hospital the same night or early morning.

“He’s at home, he’s still having the odd dizzy spell during the day but it could have been a lot worse.

“We just have to give him as much time as possible, a slow recovery, keep assessing him on a daily basis and at some point slowly integrate him back into training which will be taken on a step-by-step basis.

“But at this moment in time he’s at home and resting, so it’s positive news in a way.”

Confirming a diagnosis of concussion, Critchley added: “On the pitch he didn’t know where he was all the time and then after the game he was showing his memory was still there and he could remember what happened, but then he would be a bit hazy on other certain aspects of information.

“He’s definitely had concussion, so we have to follow the right protocols and do the right thing by Daniel and his health. We’ll do that and follow that to the letter, because you can’t take any risk with a head injury.

“There’s no timescale for his return.

“With a head injury you’re not going to rush them back any sooner than what we need to, his health is more important.

“I would never play or pressurise anyone or get someone back as soon as possible, no way, so we will be careful, do everything right and look after Grimmy.”

Elsewhere, Dujon Sterling has returned to Chelsea for assessment on his ankle ligament damage, while Kevin Stewart will also miss this weekend’s game with a quad injury.

“Dujon is back at Chelsea and he’s being assessed there and will do his rehab there, so he will do some pool work and other work he needs doing,” Critchley said.

“We will just see how he responds to treatment during the next few days and the next week or so.

“He certainly won’t be fit for this weekend but then we’ll just take it beyond that.

“There are only four weeks of the season to go. We’ve not ruled him out playing again this season but also we understand he’s not our player, so we will see where he gets to.

“Kevin Stewart has had a scan and he’s got a quad injury after the Forest game last week. This game this weekend will come too soon for him but hopefully he won’t be too much longer than Saturday’s game.”

With Sterling out, Critchley will hope to have Jordan Gabriel back available to him after the defender recently returned from a five-week lay-off with a hamstring injury.

“Jordan has trained the last few days, so he will come closer to the squad on Saturday,” he said.