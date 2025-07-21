Blackpool-linked striker reportedly attracting interest from rivals Preston North End

Blackpool were linked with former Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith last week.

A number of clubs have been linked with former Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith - including Blackpool.

The 33-year-old is currently available as a free agent after departing Hillsborough by mutual content last week, amid the Owls’ ongoing ownership issues.

Prior to this, Football League World had already reported that the forward was of interest to the Seasiders, as well as Wrexham.

According to the Sheffield Star, Blackpool’s Lancashire rivals Preston North End have also joined the race for Smith.

The striker has vast experience on his CV, having represented the likes of Portsmouth and Rotherham United in the past.

Meanwhile, he was also part of the Wednesday team that won promotion to the Championship in 2023, scoring a total of 32 goals in 127 appearances during his time with the South Yorkshire club.

Links with Forest youngster

Blackpool have been linked with Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor. | Getty Images

Elsewhere, Blackpool have also been linked with Nottingham Forest’s Dale Taylor.

The 21-year-old has spent the last few years out on loan in League One with a number of different clubs.

His first stint in the third tier came with Burton Albion in 2023, during which time he scored five goals in 20 outings.

On the back of this, he spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with Wycombe Wanderers.

While with the Chairboys, he found the back of the net on nine occasions, as he featured in 51 games in all competitions.

Taylor’s most recent loan stint was with Wigan Athletic, where he was on target 11 times in total.

Bruce comments on pair

Steve Bruce | National World

While not directly commenting on either player, Steve Bruce admitted they were the level of player Blackpool wanted.

“Both are very good players, and are the sort of calibre that we are looking at,” he said.

“It’d be unfair for me to start mentioning names of individuals, but that’s the sort of level of player we are looking at to help us for what is going to be a really tough campaign ahead.

“We’d all love someone 20 or 21, everyone enjoys a young ‘un. We’ve done very well with the young players we have brought forward.

“Let’s see what becomes available, we’re just getting ready to go to work, and let’s see.”

