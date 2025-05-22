Ex-Blackpool coach Steve Thompson reflects on the Seasiders’ promotion to the Premier League - with their play-off final victory over Cardiff City coming on this day in 2010.

Former Blackpool coach Steve Thompson states he’s disappointed the club’s singular season in the Premier League couldn’t leave more of a long-term legacy.

On this day in 2010 (May 22), the Seasiders clinched promotion to the top flight with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff City in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Despite falling behind twice, Ian Holloway’s side showed fight to claim a historic result, with goals coming from Charlie Adam, Gary Taylor-Fletcher and Brett Ormerod.

Thompson was Blackpool’s assistant coach at the time, having also been with the club three years prior for the League One play-off final win against Yeovil Town.

The 60-year-old admits he’s got fond memories of that time, but is frustrated the Seasiders couldn’t make more of their Premier League opportunity, after being relegated with 39 points a year on from their Wembley heroics.

“People say what was your favourite game - I still say it was Forest away at the City Ground that got us to Wembley, on that night we played some tremendous football,” he said.

“When we played Cardiff, I remember going out there and doing the warm-up, it was absolutely roasting, so I tried to do as much of it in the shadows.

“It was a special day seeing a sea of Tangerine at Wembley. We knew we had a good team there, with a manager that believed in everyone. His man-management was second to none.

“We had a team that bought into Ollie’s ideas. We just trusted each other as coaches, and we got the rewards that they deserved. Getting into the Premiership is the dream.

“We just wish we could’ve left a little bit more of a legacy for Blackpool. If we could’ve stayed up for another season, or two seasons, to get the money in.

“You see some of the clubs in there now, no disrespect to them, but Blackpool could’ve been as good as them. They’ve invested well and spent the money well, and that’s what me and Ollie wanted to do.”

Blackpool’s disappointment against West Ham

Blackpool were defeated by West Ham in 2012 (Credit: IAN KINGTON/AFP/GettyImages) | AFP via Getty Images

The Seasiders came close to returning to the top tier at the first time of asking, but were ultimately defeated 2-1 by West Ham in the 2012 Championship play-off final at Wembley.

“It was disappointing, if you look back through the game, we had so many good chances,” Thompson admitted.

“The frustrating thing was, on the day we probably should’ve won it with the chances we created.

“At the end of it, it was like could we hold onto the players any longer or take them any further, so there was a transition there.

“When West Ham scored late on it just deflated us. The hard thing is players can get their heads turned by money, they’re only human. There were big clubs who we couldn’t match. It’s hard to keep someone when it’s life-changing money.”

