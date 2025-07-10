What the Blackpool squad have said online as they prepare for their first pre-season outing in front of fans
Blackpool are in action against AFC Fylde this weekend.
The fixture at Mill Farm will mark the Seasiders senior squad’s first outing of the summer in front of fans, after the U18s took on Squires Gate last Saturday, before a behind-closed-doors game with Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.
Like the latter of the games already played, Steve Bruce could opt to name different line-ups for the two halves against the Coasters.
On the back of this weekend’s game, they also have meetings with West Brom (July 19), Salford City (July 22) and Doncaster Rovers (July 26) lined up before their League One opener against Stevenage at Bloomfield Road on August 2.
After a big summer of recruitment so far, Blackpool will be hoping for a vast improvement on their ninth place finish in the 2024/25 campaign.
The Seasiders spent their first full week of pre-season training out in Spain at a golf resort on the outskirts of Jerez.
Bruce’s side were put through their paces, with temperatures hitting 40 degrees during their stay in Andalusia.
From the trip a number of the players have shared their own photos on Instagram - ahead of their first test in front of fans this weekend.
Here’s some of the posts:
Ashley Fletcher
After scoring 11 goals and providing eight assists during his first year in Tangerine, Ashley Fletcher will be looking to enjoy another successful season in Tangerine.
Tom Bloxham
Tom Bloxham made the move to Blackpool in January, and made a positive start to his life in Tangerine.
After being disrupted by injury inside his first month with the club, the 21-year-old will be hoping to hit the ground running.
Niall Ennis
After scoring seven goals while on loan with the Seasiders in the second half of last season, Niall Ennis has returned to Bloomfield Road on a permanent deal.
Zac Ashworth
Zac Ashworth spent the second half of last season on loan with Ross County, and it’ll be interesting to see what role he could play for the Seasiders going forward.
Albie Morgan
Albie Morgan enjoyed an impressive second season on the Fylde Coast, and became a key man in the Blackpool midfield.
Andy Lyons
It’s a big summer for Andy Lyons. The defender made his return to action in the final game of last season, after spending 18 months on the sidelines with an ACL injury.
Olly Casey
Olly Casey was Blackpool’s standout player last season, with a number of impressive performances in the heart of the defence.
Kylian Kouassi
Kylian Kouassi has been involved in training so far this pre-season, after his loan spell with Salford City was cut short before the end of the last campaign due to a hamstring problem.
