Blackpool team news V Port Vale: Steve Bruce makes goalkeeper call alongside three changes
Steve Bruce has named his Blackpool side to take on Port Vale this evening.
The Seasiders will be hoping a switch to the EFL Cup will bring a change of fortune, following back-to-back defeats at the start of the League One campaign.
Following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat away to Exeter at the weekend, the Blackpool boss has made three changes to his starting XI.
Andy Lyons, Niall Ennis and Ashley Fletcher all drop out, with CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham and new signing Dale Taylor coming in - with the latter now able to make his debut after missing out at St James Park due to a minor registration issue.
Despite struggling in goal at the start of his time on the Fylde Coast, Birmingham City loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell retains his place ahead of Franco Ravizzoli in goal.
George Honeyman is named as captain for the fixture, taking the armband off Lee Evans - who keeps his place in midfield.
Here is the full XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, CJ Hamilton, Olly Casey, Michael Ihiekwe, Hayden Coulson, George Honeyman, Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, Emil Hansson, Tom Bloxham, Dale Taylor.
Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Andy Lyons, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher, Malcolm Ebiowei, Zac Ashworth, Kylian Kouassi, Ryan Finnigan, Spencer Knight.
