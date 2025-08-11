Blackpool have recruited 11 new players this summer - as well as losing some key figures.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce states he’s not expecting any of more of Blackpool’s key players to depart Bloomfield Road this summer.

The current window comes to a close at 7pm on September 1, leaving plenty of time for further activity to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Seasiders have boosted their squad with 11 new additions in the last few months, they have also lost a number of players, including Sonny Carey and Rob Apter - who have both joined Charlton Athletic.

“I can’t envision anyone is going to go out (in the next few weeks), but you never know with football of course,” Bruce admitted last Thursday.

“We didn’t want to sell Rob (Apter) but he banged on the door that often, and when money changes hands like that, then there’s nothing much you can do about it - even at the elite level.

“I’m sure Leipzig didn’t want to lose their striker at the minute, but had Man U all over it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old boys feature for new club

Rob Apter (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Carey and Apter both made their competitive debut for the Addicks at the weekend.

The pair featured in Nathan Jones’ starting XI at the Valley, as the South-East London outfit claimed a 1-0 victory over Watford - courtesy of a stoppage time goal from Harvey Knibbs.

Carey made the move to Charlton as a free agent, while Apter exited for a fee of around £2.5million - which could rise even further over time.

Bruce’s past comments on Apter

Steve Bruce | Sportimage

For the latter of the two, Blackpool were reluctant to accept the bid, even with a large sum of money on the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None of us wanted to sell Rob, but once it gets to a certain level of money, not just for the club, but for Rob himself personally, with the lure of the Championship - the kid knocked my door down every other day,” he said last month.

“It’s understandable. He became a little bit emotional in the end. We wish him the best of luck, he’s come through the academy here. He’s a bit of a dying breed.

“None of us wanted to sell him, especially the owner, but you have to accept that once a player is offered money of life changing ability then it has a big pull.

“It’s a short career, and when you’re quadrupling your money, you’re going to have your head turned. Also, the Championship is where he wanted to be.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Steve Bruce slams 'atrocious' treatment after error delays debut of Blackpool's newest addition.