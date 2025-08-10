Gallery: 24 photos of the loyal Blackpool fans who made the long journey to Exeter

By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
It proved to be a disappointing afternoon for the Blackpool fans who made the long trip to Exeter on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders made the trip to Devon in the hope that Steve Bruce’s side would bounce back from their defeat to Stevenage on the opening weekend, but it proved to be more of the same.

Reece Cole opened the scoring after only four minutes, with the Grecians captain finding himself with plenty of time and space in the box to slot a shot past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Shortly after, a weak hand from the Birmingham City loanee allowed the home side to add another, with a back post header from Jack Fitzwater finding its way into the back of the net.

Ashley Fletcher was able to pull one back for the Seasiders, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation due to second half goals from Jayden Wareham and Sonny Cox.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game:

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolDevonSteve BruceBailey Peacock-FarrellBirmingham City
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice