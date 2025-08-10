Gallery: 24 photos of the loyal Blackpool fans who made the long journey to Exeter

The Seasiders made the trip to Devon in the hope that Steve Bruce’s side would bounce back from their defeat to Stevenage on the opening weekend, but it proved to be more of the same.

Reece Cole opened the scoring after only four minutes, with the Grecians captain finding himself with plenty of time and space in the box to slot a shot past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Shortly after, a weak hand from the Birmingham City loanee allowed the home side to add another, with a back post header from Jack Fitzwater finding its way into the back of the net.

Ashley Fletcher was able to pull one back for the Seasiders, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation due to second half goals from Jayden Wareham and Sonny Cox.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the long trip to Devon, but weren't rewarded for their efforts. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales