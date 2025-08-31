Blackpool played out a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states he’s seen a change in Dale Taylor in the past week.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road from Nottingham Forest for a fee of around £1million, after spending the last few out on loan with various different clubs in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor’s first few games for the Seasiders came at a time where the club were experiencing a striker shortage, leaving him with very few opportunities to make his mark.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers saw the 21-year-old offer the first real showing of what he’s capable of.

In the 13th minute, a strong turn from the forward allowed him to drill his way into space, before taking his time to release a shot with bodies around him. Teddy Sharman-Lowe was unfortunate, with the ball striking his back after hitting the post, before trickling over the line.

“It’s a great goal from Dale, that’ll do him the world of good,” Bruce said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You could see him benefit in training this week in training, he looked like a different animal to what he was two or three weeks ago in terms of physicality. We’ve been working a lot with him in training to get that match sharpness into him.

“He played well, and showed a glimpse of what he’s going to be for us. It was Dale Taylor’s goal for me today.

“He’s a good player, the kid. He only had 45 minutes in pre-season against Monaco before he came here. The two games he played in before have done him the world of good, and in training we saw his finishing ability, his sharpness, the quickness of his feet.”

Injury concern

Blackpool played out a 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers at Bloomfield Road. | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Taylor was forced off during the second half of the contest with the Wanderers - which could have a potential impact on his upcoming international camp with Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He got a severe dead leg unfortunately, which we hope is not too bad,” Bruce stated.

“It is a kick, but as long as it’s not too bad we expect him to be okay. Obviously he’s got the Northern Ireland thing to look at, but I expect him to be okay. Usually dead legs are sore for a period of time, but okay.”

Your next story from the Gazette: New Blackpool striker states ex-Wigan Athletic teammate sold him Bloomfield Road move.